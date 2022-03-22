Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmatrix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
Shares of PULM stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.21. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $30.40.
Pulmatrix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
