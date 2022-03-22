Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmatrix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of PULM stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.21. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $30.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pulmatrix by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 198,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 303,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 249,495 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 20.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

