PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Director Jeffrey Richard Fieler Buys 714,284 Shares of Stock

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Richard Fieler bought 714,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,988.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $34.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 139.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth about $209,000. 43.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.96.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

