PVH (NYSE:PVH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PVH. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.88.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $81.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PVH has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in PVH by 73.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

