Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA) Issued By KeyCorp

Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vacasa in a report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vacasa’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $8.96 on Monday. Vacasa has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCSA. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth $832,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

