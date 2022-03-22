Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA) Issued By KeyCorp

Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vacasa in a report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vacasa’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.
Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22.
Shares of NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $8.96 on Monday. Vacasa has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.98.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCSA. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth $832,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.
About Vacasa (Get Rating)
Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vacasa (VCSA)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.