Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Humanigen in a report released on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.37). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humanigen’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $3.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $235.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -1.53. Humanigen has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. Humanigen had a negative net margin of 6,582.73% and a negative return on equity of 4,882.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGEN. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Humanigen during the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Humanigen news, insider Dale Chappell acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward P. Jordan purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,059,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,140,310 in the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

