Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Sierra Metals Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Sierra Metals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.23.

Shares of TSE SMT opened at C$1.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$292.54 million and a P/E ratio of 16.14. Sierra Metals has a 52-week low of C$1.42 and a 52-week high of C$4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.03.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

