Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Issued By Piper Sandler

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MVB Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MVB Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $36.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $40.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MVB Financial has a 12 month low of $30.87 and a 12 month high of $45.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVBF. Barclays PLC grew its stake in MVB Financial by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MVB Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 636,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in MVB Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MVB Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MVB Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

