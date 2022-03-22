Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Accenture plc Raised by William Blair (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Accenture in a research note issued on Thursday, March 17th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.73. William Blair also issued estimates for Accenture’s FY2022 earnings at $10.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.19 EPS.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ACN. Bank of America boosted their target price on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.03.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $324.50 on Monday. Accenture has a 12 month low of $262.35 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $205.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $331.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $718,796,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.