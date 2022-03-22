Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Dollar General Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollar General in a research report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will earn $2.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.33. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DG. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

NYSE:DG opened at $228.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.62. The company has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $185.15 and a 52-week high of $240.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $547,860,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Dollar General by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,714 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Dollar General by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,445,000 after purchasing an additional 860,616 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Dollar General by 90.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,723,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,112,000 after purchasing an additional 818,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,009,000 after purchasing an additional 664,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.