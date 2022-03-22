Quant (QNT) Hits Market Cap of $1.56 Billion

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Quant has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. One Quant coin can currently be bought for approximately $129.17 or 0.00303964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and approximately $46.80 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

