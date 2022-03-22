Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) PT Lowered to C$2.75 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

QTRHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.80 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Quarterhill stock remained flat at $$1.73 on Tuesday. 1,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,276. The stock has a market cap of $197.02 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. Quarterhill has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $2.34.

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

