R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,395 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 12,551 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its position in R1 RCM by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,319,322 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $51,048,000 after buying an additional 857,490 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in R1 RCM by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,530 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in R1 RCM by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 412,189 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP increased its stake in R1 RCM by 2,079.5% in the 3rd quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 224,486 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 214,186 shares during the period. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCM opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.72.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $398.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that R1 RCM will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

