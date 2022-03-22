Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.06. Radware shares last traded at $32.64, with a volume of 243,823 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on RDWR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.81.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $76.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.35 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 2.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Radware in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Radware during the second quarter worth $71,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radware during the third quarter worth $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radware during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radware during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

