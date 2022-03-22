RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Receives €687.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €687.00 ($754.95).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RAA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €747.00 ($820.88) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €810.00 ($890.11) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €520.00 ($571.43) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oddo Bhf set a €767.00 ($842.86) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($697.80) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €3.00 ($3.30) on Tuesday, reaching €690.80 ($759.12). 7,790 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €700.25 and a 200-day moving average price of €802.51. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €428.33 ($470.69) and a fifty-two week high of €595.02 ($653.87).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.