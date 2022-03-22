Raydium Price Hits $2.86 on Top Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $261.01 million and approximately $49.94 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for about $2.86 or 0.00006788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,155,429 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

