Raymond James Lowers Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Price Target to C$3.25

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$3.80 to C$3.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on QTRH. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

TSE:QTRH traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 772,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,269. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$268.54 million and a PE ratio of -11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Quarterhill has a 12 month low of C$2.03 and a 12 month high of C$2.98.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

