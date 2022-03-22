Raymond James Weighs in on Information Services Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Information Services in a report released on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will earn $1.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.41. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Information Services alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ISV. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Information Services from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Information Services from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of Information Services from C$30.75 to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of ISV stock opened at C$22.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$397.25 million and a P/E ratio of 12.75. Information Services has a one year low of C$20.67 and a one year high of C$33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.32, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.98.

About Information Services (Get Rating)

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.