Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Rating) rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.07 and last traded at $46.75. Approximately 2,852,821 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 7,173,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.72.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLRE. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth $382,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

