Realio Network Market Cap Reaches $1.32 Million (RIO)

Realio Network (RIO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000474 BTC on exchanges. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $128,875.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Realio Network has traded up 16.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00048368 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.07 or 0.06995077 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,259.63 or 1.00000927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00043804 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

