Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Receives $107.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average of $62.41. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.72% and a negative net margin of 2,588.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

