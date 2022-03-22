Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tourmaline Oil (TOU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tourmaline Oil (TSE: TOU) recently:

3/21/2022 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$65.00 to C$70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$65.00.

3/8/2022 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$77.00 to C$87.00.

3/3/2022 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$70.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$60.00 to C$65.00.

3/3/2022 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$62.50 to C$65.00.

Shares of TSE:TOU traded up C$0.07 on Tuesday, hitting C$53.27. The company had a trading volume of 30,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,792. The company has a market cap of C$17.62 billion and a PE ratio of 8.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$47.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.31. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 52-week low of C$22.59 and a 52-week high of C$53.85.

Get Tourmaline Oil Corp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.47%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$40.72 per share, with a total value of C$203,576.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,726,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$355,283,196.68.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.