Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for EPR Properties (EPR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR):

3/18/2022 – EPR Properties was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/15/2022 – EPR Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $55.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – EPR Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $62.00 to $64.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – EPR Properties was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2022 – EPR Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EPR Properties is specialty real estate investment trust that invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education. Its properties include megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, and destination recreational and specialty properties. EPR Properties is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

2/28/2022 – EPR Properties was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/23/2022 – EPR Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $56.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – EPR Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EPR Properties is specialty real estate investment trust that invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education. Its properties include megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, and destination recreational and specialty properties. EPR Properties is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

NYSE EPR opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $41.14 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.87.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 303.03%.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 79.0% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

