Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,300 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($82.94) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RB. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($101.37) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($102.69) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,480 ($98.47) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($69.77) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 8,800 ($115.85) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,073 ($93.11).

The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($76.12) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($105.58).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

