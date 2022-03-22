Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) will post $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Regal Rexnord’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.26 billion. Regal Rexnord posted sales of $814.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will report full-year sales of $5.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regal Rexnord.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RRX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

RRX traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.58. 471,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,918. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.49. Regal Rexnord has a 52 week low of $125.42 and a 52 week high of $176.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

In other news, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $353,003.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $128,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regal Rexnord (RRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.