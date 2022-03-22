Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $9.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $9.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $7.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $10.61. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $9.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $44.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $39.70 to $48.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $47.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $40.68 to $55.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.22.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $693.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $626.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $623.04. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $451.60 and a 1 year high of $697.01. The company has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 4,361 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $2,943,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total value of $56,938.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,325 shares of company stock valued at $10,305,253. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

