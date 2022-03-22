Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of RM opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $451.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.35. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $67.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.39. The company has a quick ratio of 27.76, a current ratio of 27.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Regional Management had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 20.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Regional Management will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $127,628.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $238,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,367 shares of company stock worth $656,179 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RM. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,643,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 33,783 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

