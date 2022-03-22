Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Cutler Group LP

Cutler Group LP lowered its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.78.

RS opened at $194.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.99. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $135.46 and a 12 month high of $198.44.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $797,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $4,517,655.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,634 shares of company stock worth $20,534,057 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

