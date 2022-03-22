Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.47) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $602.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 559.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 10,710 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,184.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relmada Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.11.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

