Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2022

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMDGet Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.47) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $602.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 559.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 10,710 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,184.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relmada Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.11.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.