renDOGE Price Up 10.4% This Week (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $363,316.25 and approximately $118,451.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, renDOGE has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00047865 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,971.38 or 0.06997297 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,409.68 or 0.99870591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00042819 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.