ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of ReneSola from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ReneSola from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReneSola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of ReneSola from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Shares of SOL opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $477.08 million, a PE ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 2.32. ReneSola has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $14.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59.

ReneSola announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in ReneSola by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ReneSola by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ReneSola in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the second quarter worth $103,000. 35.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReneSola Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on the solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

