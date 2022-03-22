Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Trading 25% Lower Over Last Week (REEC)

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (REEC) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a total market cap of $47,103.37 and $166.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded 25% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00047669 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.12 or 0.06985444 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,248.06 or 0.99699191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00044438 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Coin Profile

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 976,766,807 coins and its circulating supply is 348,723,683 coins. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official Twitter account is @reecofficial . Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official website is reec.io

