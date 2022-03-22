Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Republic First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Republic First Bancorp stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.32. 319,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,772. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88. Republic First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $43.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jay M. Neilon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $74,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore J. Flocco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $25,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $117,340 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRBK. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $2,359,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 12.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 94,488 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 160,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 85,381 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 63,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services through its subsidiary. It offers checking, savings, cash management, commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans, mortgages, credit, debit, and gift cards, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and mobile deposit services.

