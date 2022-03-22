Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.40. Republic First Bancorp shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 380,831 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86.

Republic First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FRBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $43.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jay M. Neilon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $74,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore J. Flocco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $117,340. Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services through its subsidiary. It offers checking, savings, cash management, commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans, mortgages, credit, debit, and gift cards, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and mobile deposit services.

