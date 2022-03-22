Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of ALDX stock opened at $4.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 20.66 and a quick ratio of 20.66. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.50.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 370.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

