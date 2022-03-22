Research Analysts Set Expectations for Huntsman Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Huntsman in a research report issued on Sunday, March 20th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HUN. StockNews.com upgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.36.

Huntsman stock opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.94. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $446,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,366,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 409.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,735,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,420,000 after buying an additional 2,198,907 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

