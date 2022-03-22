Research Analysts Set Expectations for Smartsheet Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Smartsheet in a research note issued on Thursday, March 17th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.24.

SMAR stock opened at $53.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.10 and its 200 day moving average is $65.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -39.03 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet has a one year low of $41.65 and a one year high of $85.65.

In other news, Director James N. White bought 150,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.07 per share, for a total transaction of $9,460,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,439 shares of company stock valued at $17,424,818. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $100,048,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 465.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,173,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,748,000 after purchasing an additional 965,757 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1,721.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,060,000 after buying an additional 728,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 145.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 840,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,873,000 after buying an additional 498,586 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

