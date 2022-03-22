Research Analysts Set Expectations for Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.09 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.10 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Loop Capital raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.30.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 75.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 19.18%.
In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $108,043,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,131,000 after acquiring an additional 425,621 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,045,000 after acquiring an additional 309,298 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,289,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 731.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,644,000 after acquiring an additional 284,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
