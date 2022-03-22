Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 1,463 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $13,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Shares of PEN stock opened at $210.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 5.53. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.19 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,404.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.39.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total value of $3,673,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $26,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,344 shares of company stock worth $4,953,199 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEN shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.11.

Penumbra Profile (Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.