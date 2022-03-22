Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 191 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 197,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Capri were worth $12,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRI. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Capri by 239.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 70,713 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Capri by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,483,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capri by 14.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the third quarter worth $9,615,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Capri by 28.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 14,436 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capri alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPRI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.95.

CPRI opened at $54.52 on Tuesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.47.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.