Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,506 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in General Mills were worth $13,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in General Mills by 156.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 3,843.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,588,816 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 587,787.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,552,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after buying an additional 1,551,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,403,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,952,000 after buying an additional 1,031,272 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $62.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $69.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.00 and a 200 day moving average of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

