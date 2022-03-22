Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $12.53 Million Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 720,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $12,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,599.7% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 35.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.

Shares of HST opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of -614.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.25. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.82 and a quick ratio of 10.82.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The company’s revenue was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.