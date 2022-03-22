Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 226,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Genpact were worth $12,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 102.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 987.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Genpact by 67.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Genpact by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Genpact during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

G stock opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average of $48.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Genpact’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on G shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Genpact Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.