Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Gap Down to $19.06

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.06, but opened at $18.66. Revance Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 22,730 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RVNC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 181.75% and a negative net margin of 361.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 7.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,085,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,103,000 after buying an additional 142,946 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 703,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after acquiring an additional 24,812 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 859,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,957,000 after purchasing an additional 277,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.