Reviewing Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) & Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE)

Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) and Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anghami and Urban One’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anghami N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A Urban One $441.46 million 0.65 $38.35 million $0.70 8.00

Urban One has higher revenue and earnings than Anghami.

Profitability

This table compares Anghami and Urban One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anghami N/A N/A N/A Urban One 8.69% 16.36% 3.13%

Risk & Volatility

Anghami has a beta of -0.91, meaning that its share price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urban One has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Anghami and Urban One, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A Urban One 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.7% of Anghami shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Urban One shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Urban One shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Urban One beats Anghami on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anghami (Get Rating)

Anghami Inc. operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

About Urban One (Get Rating)

Urban One, Inc. is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations. The Reach Media segment consists of the Tom Joyner Morning Show and its related activities. The Digital segment focuses on its online business, including the operations of Interactive One. The Cable Television segment deals with TV One’s operations. The company was founded by Catherine L. Hughes in 1980 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

