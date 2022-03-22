Reviewing Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) and Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) and Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cadre and Sientra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadre N/A N/A N/A Sientra -118.93% N/A -45.72%

This table compares Cadre and Sientra’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadre $427.29 million 2.01 N/A N/A N/A Sientra $71.24 million 1.93 -$89.95 million ($1.86) -1.27

Cadre has higher revenue and earnings than Sientra.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Cadre shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Sientra shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Sientra shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cadre and Sientra, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadre 0 1 5 0 2.83 Sientra 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cadre presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.88%. Sientra has a consensus target price of $9.12, suggesting a potential upside of 284.81%. Given Sientra’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sientra is more favorable than Cadre.

Summary

Cadre beats Sientra on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cadre Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Sientra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sientra, Inc. operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM. The miraDry segment focuses on sales of the miraDry System, consisting of a console and a handheld device which uses consumable single-use bioTips. The company was founded by Hani M. Zeini on August 29, 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.

