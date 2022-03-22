REX American Resources (REX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.81 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

REX opened at $102.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $605.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.03. REX American Resources has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $113.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.01.

REX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $110,033.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $151,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,525 shares of company stock worth $554,140. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

