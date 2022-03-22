REX American Resources (REX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.81 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
REX opened at $102.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $605.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.03. REX American Resources has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $113.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.01.
REX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.
About REX American Resources (Get Rating)
REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.
