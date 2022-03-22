Rheos Capital Works Inc. Buys New Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $251,000. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,206 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.3% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $5,461,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 154.3% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,619 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

Shares of FB stock opened at $211.49 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.82 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,289 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

