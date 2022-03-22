Rise Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (RISE)

Rise (RISE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Rise coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rise has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Rise has a total market capitalization of $288,785.00 and approximately $216.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EverRise (RISE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00044181 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000394 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000174 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 195,308,033 coins. Rise’s official website is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

