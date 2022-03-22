Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.710-$5.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.930-$0.990 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROST. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Ross Stores from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.82.

ROST stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.03. The company had a trading volume of 25,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,050. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.73.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,064,000 after purchasing an additional 353,069 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 639,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,106,000 after purchasing an additional 21,345 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 293,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,499,000 after purchasing an additional 94,387 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Ross Stores by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after buying an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

