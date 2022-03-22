Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Director Rory B. Riggs Sells 39,867 Shares

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) Director Rory B. Riggs sold 39,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $1,556,806.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

RPRX stock opened at $38.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.81, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $543.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.50 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.51%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,305,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,071,013,000 after buying an additional 6,511,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,460,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,754,000 after buying an additional 5,173,204 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $117,966,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $89,357,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

